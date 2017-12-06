Few details in police incident on Salt Spring Island

Police are concentrating their investigation at a home on Maliview Drive. (Courtesy of the Gulf Islands Driftwood)

Police are on scene investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday on Salt Spring Island.

Bright yellow caution tape surrounds a house on Maliview Drive, north of Ganges Harbour on the Southern Gulf Island.

Cpl. Tammy Douglas of the RCMP’s Island District confirms police were called to the scene, but says no other details are being released as the investigation is still in its early stages. She adds the public is not in any risk at this time.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed it too is investigating.

The Gulf Islands Driftwood reports that local police have said they have a person in custody, but further requests for information have been referred to the RCMP.

More to come…