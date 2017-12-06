Police are concentrating their investigation at a home on Maliview Drive. (Courtesy of the Gulf Islands Driftwood)

Few details in police incident on Salt Spring Island

A home on Maliview Drive was surrounded in police tape

Police are on scene investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday on Salt Spring Island.

Bright yellow caution tape surrounds a house on Maliview Drive, north of Ganges Harbour on the Southern Gulf Island.

Cpl. Tammy Douglas of the RCMP’s Island District confirms police were called to the scene, but says no other details are being released as the investigation is still in its early stages. She adds the public is not in any risk at this time.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed it too is investigating.

The Gulf Islands Driftwood reports that local police have said they have a person in custody, but further requests for information have been referred to the RCMP.

More to come…

Previous story
B.C. not meeting women’s rights as established by UN: report card

Just Posted

T’lisalagi’lakw School in Alert Bay to receive $10,000 to buy books

The funds are apart of Indigo Love of Reading’s Giving Tuesday campaign

Maximchuk artwork on display at Café Guido in Port Hardy

“I built a life which encompasses an extraordinary body of knowledge.”

Claire Trevena’s MLA Report: I must apologize to you

“I’m unfortunately no longer able draft a weekly report in order to keep you so up to date.”

Eagle View Elementary School student wins poster contest

Hundred of entries were received from across BC

Kids in Motion requests annual contribution from the town of Port McNeill

Will the Town of Port McNeill agree to make an annual contribution… Continue reading

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

Few details in police incident on Salt Spring Island

A home on Maliview Drive was surrounded in police tape

This flu season nothing to sneeze at

Concerns that this year’s flu shot may not be all that effective

B.C. not meeting women’s rights as established by UN: report card

Annual report card released by West Coast LEAF says the province is missing targets in UN conference

B.C. man stunned to learn he won $ 16.7 million

Kelowna Lotto winner thought he’d won a small prize, but then…

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

VIDEO: Giving the gifts of whale snot, prosthetic eyes and formula

Snot samples are collected from humpback whales by flying a small drone near their blower

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Rogers considers selling Toronto Blue Jays

Company says sale could free up capital for its main communications businesses

Most Read