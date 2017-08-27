BC Ferries rescues six people after boats capsize

Six people were in the frigid waters near Mayne Island

BC Ferries helped out after six people were flipped into the water near Mayne Island Sunday morning. (@ve7sl/Twitter)

Six boaters are lucky to be just a little waterlogged after their vessels capsized in the Georgia Strait Sunday morning.

“We got a call from the Coast Guard [at 9:45 a.m.] asking if we could assist with a small Runabout vessel that was sinking off of Mayne Island,” said BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall, adding that all four people from the boat were in the water.

READ: Major changes coming to BC Ferries

Two nearby kayakers paddled over to help but ended up in trouble themselves, Marshall said.

“They ended up flipping their kayaks so then we had six people in the water,” she said.

Just stopping to rescue 6 ppl from frigid waters! High fives to #bcferries staff and crew! https://t.co/Tr883SovwE — Kerry O. (@BendyGal) August 27, 2017

The Spirit of Vancouver Island, which was travelling from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, deployed its rescue boats.

“We were able to safely rescue all six people,” said Marshall. “They were quite cold but it’s my understanding that they’re going to be just fine.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.