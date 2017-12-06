BC Ferries to go smoke-free in the new year

A new policy will no longer allow passengers or crew to smoke while aboard any BC Ferries vessel

BC Ferries will be introducing their new smoke-free environment next month on all sailings.

The new policy will begin Jan. 22, 2018 and extends to all terminals, vessels and and the interior of any vehicles parked on BC Ferries property.

“This new policy supports the health and wellness of our customers and our employees by reducing exposure to second-hand smoke,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’President and CEO. “The policy aligns with other transportation services and ensures everyone using our services can breathe smoke-free air.”

All smoking substances including tobacco and e-cigarettes will be included in the new policy. BC Ferries expects this to reduce the number of complaints they receive from customers related to second-hand smoke.

Read More: Major changes coming to BC Ferries

It’s also the second major change for BC Ferries in the past few months. Earlier this year they banned people from staying in their vehicle during a sailing, if parked on one of the lower vehicle decks.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1%
Next story
Warnings intensify as Trump readies Jerusalem declaration

Just Posted

BC Hockey makes full face protection mandatory at the Junior B level

Changes in effect across B.C. next season

Maximchuk artwork on display at Café Guido in Port Hardy

“I built a life which encompasses an extraordinary body of knowledge.”

Claire Trevena’s MLA Report: I must apologize to you

“I’m unfortunately no longer able draft a weekly report in order to keep you so up to date.”

Kids in Motion requests annual contribution from the town of Port McNeill

Will the Town of Port McNeill agree to make an annual contribution… Continue reading

Bantams have tough road trip

The North Island Bantam Eagles had a tough road trip on the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

Three B.C. hockey players shortlisted for Word Juniors

Hockey Canada invites Kelowna’s Dube, Foote and Lind to last step of evaluation process

B.C. barber among Canada’s 10 best

Brett Kelly from The Gentlemen’s Shop and Shave Parlour a top-10 finalist in national online vote

B.C. VIEWS: Untold stories of B.C. salmon farms

Indigenous people defend their jobs against constant protests

B.C. family reunited with long lost photos thanks to Facebook

Two hours and four degrees of separation later, strangers reunited with priceless images

Unusually large tip returned by honest B.C. restaurant

A Vernon mother is thrilled by one business owner’s honesty

B.C. hip hop artist signs with international label

Family, music and money — in that order. That’s the mantra of Rory MacLeod, aka NOX

Feds planning to push back delivery date for new fighter jets: sources

The Liberals had planned to buy 18 Super Hornets

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read