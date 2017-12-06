BC Ferries to go smoke-free in the new year

A new policy will no longer allow passengers or crew to smoke while aboard any BC Ferries vessel

BC Ferries will be introducing their new smoke-free environment next month on all sailings.

The new policy will begin Jan. 22, 2018 and extends to all terminals, vessels and and the interior of any vehicles parked on BC Ferries property.

“This new policy supports the health and wellness of our customers and our employees by reducing exposure to second-hand smoke,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’President and CEO. “The policy aligns with other transportation services and ensures everyone using our services can breathe smoke-free air.”

All smoking substances including tobacco and e-cigarettes will be included in the new policy. BC Ferries expects this to reduce the number of complaints they receive from customers related to second-hand smoke.

Read More: Major changes coming to BC Ferries

It’s also the second major change for BC Ferries in the past few months. Earlier this year they banned people from staying in their vehicle during a sailing, if parked on one of the lower vehicle decks.



ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter