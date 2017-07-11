BC Wildfires: Where to donate on the North Island

To make a $10 donation by phone text “FIRES” to 45678.

B.C. is currently in a state of emergency as more than 230 fires are burning throughout the province.

As more than 14,000 people have been displaced from their homes, the Canadian Red Cross is supporting the B.C. government in providing disaster relief.

The Canadian Red Cross has started a British Columbia Fires Appeal to collect donations.

Donations to the Red Cross can be made through their website www.redcross.ca.

To make a $10 donation by phone, individuals can also text “FIRES” to 45678.

Donations to the Red Cross help provide immediate relief such as cots, blankets, family reunification and financial assistance for food and clothing.

Beyond immediate needs, donations will go towards long-term recovery.

All Save-On-Foods stores, including the Save-On-Foods in Port Hardy, are accepting donations, which will be given to the disaster relief fund set up by the Canadian Red Cross.

Check back with the North Island Gazette for more information on disaster relief support as it becomes available.