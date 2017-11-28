Bieber, Cara, Buble, McLachlan among Canadian Grammy nominees

This year’s Grammy nominees are released

Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, Leonard Cohen, Michael Buble and Sarah McLachlan are among the Canadian nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Bieber is up for his vocal contributions to “Despacito,” the global hit by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which is in the running for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop duo and group performance.

Cara is also nominated in the song of the year category for her vocals on ”1-800-273-8255,” a song performed by rapper Logic and named for the U.S. suicide prevention hotline. The song is also nominated for best music video.

Cara grabbed another nod for the best new artist award and the best pop duo and group performance trophy for the song “Stay” with Zedd.

Buble and McLachlan have nominations in the best traditional pop vocal album category. Buble is up for the deluxe edition of “Nobody But Me” and McLachlan for “Wonderland,” her second Christmas album.

Cohen is nominated in the best rock performance category for his song “You Want It Darker” and best American roots performance for the track “Steer Your Way,” both off his final album.

The Canadian Press

