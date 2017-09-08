Black bear wandering around Campbell River marina shot

Conservation officers put down a bear that appeared to seek refuge at Campbell River’s Discovery Harbour Marina this morning.

“It walked around on our docks,” marina harbourmaster Brad Drake said.

The “medium-sized” black bear was first spotted on the marina breakwater, looking tired, leading to speculation that it might have been swimming in Discovery Passage, perhaps even trying to cross to Quadra Island. Either that, or it came out of the Campbell River estuary, which is just north of the marina, Drake said.

“Possibly why he was resting under the sign. He looked pretty tired under there I can only assume…unless he came from the estuary way,” Drake said.

The bear then swam from the breakwater to the marina docks and began wandering around the wharf, creating a disturbance at one marina-based business, Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure Tours. A security video showed the bear coming right into the company’s storefront on the marina for a brief moment.

The animal’s continued presence prompted marina staff to call the Conservation Officers Service. A conservation officer attended the marina which was quite busy at the time.

“Yeah, there’s lots of people coming to look at it and stuff at the end of the dock there,” Drake said. “Lots of boats around.”

Drake said the animal “was just walking around trying to find a way to get to land,”

A decision was made by the conservation officer to shoot the bear.

Sgt. Mike Newton told CTV news that public safety is paramount and his attempts to escort the animal to a less populated area of the marina were unsuccessful. The bear wasn’t showing any signs of fear and its behaviour was becoming more unpredictable, he said.