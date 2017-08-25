Body found at Victoria school identified as missing woman

A body discovered Tuesday on the grounds of SJ Willis Educational Centre has been identified as that of Euarchol Wanichpan, who was listed as missing since late last month.

Wanichpan, 25, had been reported missing to the Saanich Police Department on July 31. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) and BC Coroners Service confirmed the identity of the remains, which were reportedly buried under a layer of dirt on the grounds of the school near Topaz Avenue.

RELATED: Missing Victoria woman last seen July 30

Police say foul play is suspected and are looking for the public’s help in determining Euarchol’s movements between the time she was last seen and the time her body was discovered. Given the suspicious nature of her disappearance, Saanich police turned the investigation over to VIIMCU.

The public is not believed to be at risk and investigators continue to gather evidence and pursue leads. Her family has requested privacy at this time as police work with them on the case.

If you have any information, please call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS. (8477).

editor@vicnews.com