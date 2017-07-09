BREAKING: 100 Mile is under evacuation

Gustafsen fire is estimated to be 5,000 hectares in size.

100 Mile House is currently under an evacuation order, says Mayor Mitch Campsall.

People will be coming door to door with a notice about where to go and what to do.

Evacuees are asked to head to Prince George east along Highway 24, north on Highway 5 and then west along Highway 16.

There is an Emergency Social Services (ESS) Reception Centre set up at the College of New Caledonia at 3330, 22nd Ave, just off the main highway through town.

Campsall asks that people remain calm and listen to those posting the notices.

The Gustafsen fire breached the south eastern flank of the fire, prompting the evacuation order, says Fire Information Officer Heather Rice.

“We did have a change in the fire activity. The weather system kind of switched around,” she says. “We had the weather change and the winds pick up.”

She says the fire jumped the guard in the south.

While registering with ESS is not mandatory, Rice says it is encouraged even if you are staying with friends.

“If friends or relatives are wondering where their friends and relatives are from 100 Mile House, ESS can tell them.”

As a result of the evacuations, the 100 Mile District General Hospital has closed indefinitely.

This means the Emergency Department is closed until further notice.

According to the Interior Health Authority, those in emergency situations should call 9-1-1.

For other medical concerns, visit the emergency departments in:

Clearwater – Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital (open 24/7)

Barriere – Barriere Health Centre (open Monday – Friday, daytime hours)

Kamloops – Royal Inland Hospital (open 24/7)

Earlier in the weekend, Interior Health took the precaution of evacuating individuals in care.

“This included acute care patients from the hospital, residents from IH’s two residential care sites (Mill Site Lodge and Fischer Place), and assisted living clients from IH’s contracted provider at Carefree Manor. All have been safely relocated to facilities in Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Merritt, Revelstoke and Kelowna,” reads the IHA release

“Given the changing nature of the wildfire situation, Interior Health will continue to update residents on the status of facilities and health services, including when full services may be restored to 100 Mile House.”

