Cariboo Regional District has issued the order due to strong winds creating violent fire activity.

WATCH: Williams Lake is under an evacuation. DETAILS: http://www.wltribune.com/news/breaking-williams-lake-is-under-evacuation/ Posted by Williams Lake Tribune on Saturday, July 15, 2017

Williams Lake is under evacuation.

Evacuees are being directed follow Highway 97 south to Highway 24 (South of 100 Mile House), follow Highway 24 to Little Fort. turn right onto Highway 5 at Little Fort and continue to Kamloops and register at the ESS Centre.

The evacuation comes after the fire at White Lake jumped the Fraser River at the Rudy Johnson Bridge Saturday afternoon.

That’s according to the city’s Mayor Walt Cobb, who said the winds have proved challenging for fire crews.

“At this stage in the game because of the direction it took and the wind, [the fire] not coming up the valley as we suspected but it could,” Cobb said.

“If we don’t go now, we may not be able to get out.”

Fire crews are battling three fires around Williams Lake, while up against increasing winds – some reaching up to 70 kilometres per hour – as well as hot and dry temperatures.

Evacuation ORDER issued for all of Williams Lake. Please leave your home immediately. Hwy 97 South is evacuation route. Be safe! — City Williams Lake (@CityWL) July 16, 2017

LIVE: Mayor Walt Cobb on the evacuation DETAILS: http://www.wltribune.com/news/breaking-williams-lake-is-under-evacuation/ Posted by Williams Lake Tribune on Saturday, July 15, 2017

