Campbell River Search and Rescue members assist in Pogo Mountain rescue

Campbell River Search and Rescue responded to support Westcoast Inland Search and Rescue and assist a lone hiker on Pogo Mountain, between Port Alberni and Ucluelet.

Three members from CRSAR responded on board WestCoast Helicopters early Sunday morning.

They located the subject who had become “bluffed out” while attempting to descend an unintended route.

Due to the steep slope and technical terrain they elected to perform a Class D Long Line Rescue.

Once clear of the mountain side the uninjured subject was transferred to awaiting Westcoast Inland Search and Rescue team members.

CRSAR wishes to remind those entering into technical hiking territory to be prepared for unexpected overnight survival and to use extreme caution if deviating from a route.