Canada 150: Keeping culture alive through dance and theatre

Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Canadians use plays, music as a way to stay connected to roots
Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
RCMP, Port Hardy Fire Rescue and Emergency Personnel were all on scene.
Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland awarded Baroutis a pin.
“Yoga is a huge benefit for people once they actually experience it for themselves.”
“It’s a very proud moment for Port Hardy Fire Rescue.”
“At this moment, I don’t really have any feeling we are not prepared to move forward with this.”