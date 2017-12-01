Gordon Heys made a donation of more than $2-million to the B.C. Cancer Foundation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Cancer patient donates $2-million to battle cancer

A Nanaimo businessman’s giant donation helps facilitate new PET/CT scanner for Vancouver Island

A more than $2-million dollar donation will help bring new technology to cancer patients on Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo resident Gordon Heys helped facilitate only the third PET/CT scanner in B.C. with a more than $2-million donation to cap the B.C. Cancer Foundations $5-million campaign to bring the cancer diagnostic tool to Greater Victoria.

“(It’s about) happiness it’s going to bring to a lot of people during a time of distress,” Heys said smiling.

The real estate developer and businessman is currently living through his own cancer journey enduring hormone treatment to battle a diagnosis that has included months of radiation therapy.

“Everyone gains a new sense of mortality when they are told they have cancer,” Heys continued. “That happened to me. I went through the process.”

Approximately 1,500 Vancouver Island residents travel to Vancouver every year for a PET/CT scan, used in cancer diagnosis and treatment. The only two such scanners in the province live at the B.C .Cancer Vancouver Centre.

“This cancer scourge is something that we are going to beat,” Heys said.

Previous story
Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

Just Posted

Neucel recalls 25 workers for Dec. 10 start date for maintenance work

“Neucel is actively engaged in discussions with potential investors…”

Volunteers offer support for those needing end-of-life care

NICCCS graduates provide palliative care and bereavement services

Brent Borg Officially Appointed Fire Chief by Mayor and Council

“We have a young fella here that’s got a brand new job, and it’s a big one.”

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

The B.C. woman killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria

Editorial: A sad day for journalism

You don’t know what you got till it’s gone

One-in-five 911 calls are ‘non-emergencies’: E-Comm

New campaign urges callers to keep 911 clear for those with real emergencies

Cancer patient donates $2-million to battle cancer

A Nanaimo businessman’s giant donation helps facilitate new PET/CT scanner for Vancouver Island

Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

Court grants application to have first-degree murder and conspiracy charges essentially dropped

B.C. launches emergency response centre to curb overdose deaths

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy says centre to connect provincial, local teams

Down to final four at volleyball AAA championships

Trio of Surrey teams and Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Wild in final four at BC AAA senior boys volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

Eight remain in hunt for provincial title

Quarter-finals are set at Langley Events Centre for BC high school AAAA girls volleyball championships

Funeral chain creates visual campaign to show dangers of fentanyl

Metro Vancouver funeral chain serves up to five families monthly who’s loved one died from overdose

Drugs, cash, gun seized in Cowichan Bay bust

Two suspects arrested

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read