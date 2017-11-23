Joshua Michael Lemire, 20, has been charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal. (Facebook)

Charge laid against B.C. man in alleged cat torture

Joshua Michael Lemire, 20, has been charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

Charges have been laid against a Duncan man accused of taking part in the torture of a cat, then sharing the photos and video of the incident with the animal’s owner.

Joshua Michael Lemire, 20, appeared in court yesterday, charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

Court records show Lemire had previously been charged with assault and uttering threats in 2016. In that case he was found guilty and sentenced to one year of probation.

Two other teenagers, a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy have also been charged with one count of causing an animal to suffer, according to Cpl. Tammy Douglas with the RCMP.

All three accused have been released from custody on conditions including having no contact with the victim or each other. They cannot consume any intoxicating substances and cannot possess or care for any other pets or animals.

Read More: Cat torture recorded on Snapchat

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say further charges are being considered against other youth who were involved as well.

The family cat, named Gigi, is only one-year-old and its owners — including Sharline Haglund — say Gigi was drugged, shaved and tossed out a window by a group of teens that included Joshua Lemire.

Haglund confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the presence of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen, was found in Gigi’s system when she was taken to the vet.

“She’s been sketchy from the drugs and not acting like herself, but it looks like she will be fine. Her hair will grow back, but I’m still shaking after all of this,” Haglund said.

The incident was recorded and send via Snapchat to a Duncan teen in the wee hours of Tuesday morning by a group of people she used to associate with.

It was about 3 a.m. when the videos began arriving showing what looks like the animal being drugged, shaved, and bleached.

The accused have been questioned by authorities and members of the RCMP have photographed the animal for evidence.

A fundraiser set up to help cover veterinary bills has already raised more than $1,000.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Court adjourned again for man linked to Shuswap farm where human remains found
Next story
RCMP searching for missing Cowichan Bay boater, Daniel Borthwick

Just Posted

Western Forest Products under fire for train closure

WFP delegates addressed the train closure to the RDMW

$353,925 budgeted for new skatepark in Port Hardy, pending successful grant funding, says Chief Administrative Officer

The plans for the skatepark came up at a recent Parks and Recreation Committee meeting.

Hikers attempt to rescue distressed eagle

The eagle was sent to MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre

Seniors Tour Remembrance Day exhibit

The Hardy Bay Seniors Society received a special tour of the museum

Forensic Nurse Examiners in Port Hardy offer specialized support after sexual assault or relationship violence

Hospital staff who are part of the FNE program are nurses first and foremost.

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Nanaimo judge won’t let arsonist have a cigarette lighter

Martin Arthur Taylor previously pleaded guilty to February 2016 arson incident in Nanaimo

RCMP investigate retaliation against accused B.C. animal abusers

Potential charges pending

Indigenous First Nations Protests Against Fish Farms Might Not Be Unanimous

This is just to say that we can’t simply assume all First Nations are against it.

BC Ferries vehicle traffic last summer was best ever

CEO says positive results reduce future pressure on fares

Dead rats on doorstep greets Summerland mayor

Two rodents have been delivered to Peter Waterman’s doorstep

False killer whale ‘Chester’ dies at Vancouver Aquarium

He was found stranded near Tofino in July 2014 and only had a 10 per cent chance of making it at the time

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Christmas Kettle Campaign

“We want to help and we can’t do it without your support.”

Most Read