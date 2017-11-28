Kelowna Fire Department file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

Christmas lights cause Kelowna fire

Kelowna Fire Department say a minor deck fire was caused by faulty installation of Christmas lights

The faulty installation of Christmas lights was the cause of a minor deck fire in the 800 block of Harvey Ave. Monday night.

Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a fire on a deck of a house on Harvey Ave. just past 7 p.m.

When crews arrived, they discovered that the fire was put out by a neighbor with a fire extinguisher. Occupants were home at the time and there were no injuries.

The KFD says the cause of the fire was accidental and it started by faulty installation of Christmas lights.

Two fire engines and a command unit totaling nine personnel responded to the blaze.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check your smoke alarms on a regular basis.

