Comox Valley Hospice Society receives seed grant for MAiD research

The Comox Valley Hospice Society (CVHS) is has received a $5,000 seed grant award to investigate the experience of people who are grieving a loss of a family member or loved one making a decision to use medically assisted dying (known as MAiD).

This prestigious grant is provided by BC Centre for Palliative Care, a provincial organization that supports non-profit organizations who strive to improve the everyday experiences for people affected by serious illness or who are nearing end of life.

The Comox Valley Hospice Society is inviting families and friends impacted by a loved one’s choice of MAiD to be a part of our study. Our purpose is to better understand the needs of those affected so that we can offer specific grief support and education for this growing group of people in our community.

“While we know that Vancouver Island and the Comox Valley are microcosms experiencing the highest per capita utilization of MAiD in B.C., [but] based on initial data, there is little current information describing the experience of the families involved, and little understanding of what supports may be needed,” said Ruth Barry, CVHS Clinical Counsellor.

“People who participate in this study may gain an understanding to assist in processing their grief as well as helping us understand how we can better support others who are grieving,” noted Barry. “We know that when grief is disenfranchised, or hidden, emotions associated with normal grief can be intensified, complicating grief, and subsequently prolonging healing.”

If you are interested in more details about participation in this study, please contact counsellor Ruth Barry at Comox Valley Hospice Society at 250-339-5533 or ruth@comoxhospice.com. All calls and information will be treated in the strictest confidence.