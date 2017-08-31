Court dismisses ruling that B.C. failed to protect kids from sexual abuse

Lower Mainland mom had sued province after social workers were found to have failed to protect kids

The B.C. Court of Appeal overturned a ruling Thursday that found the province to have failed to protect four Lower Mainland children from sexual abuse by their father.

The case began in 2009 when their mother, only known as J.P., claimed that the father was abusing her children and wanted to stop him being able to see them. In 2012, a family court judge found that the father had sexually abused three of them.

JP's lawyer, Jack Hittrich, releases statement saying he is "shocked and disappointed" about today's decision. #bcpoli https://t.co/YMhmsfZ3Xg — Kat (@katslepian) August 31, 2017

Despite that, he was still allowed unsupervised visits with his kids while they were in foster care, and he subsequently molested his fourth child, a toddler.

J.P. then sued the Ministry of Children and Family Development, after a judge ruled in 2015 that social workers failed to protect her family.

On Thursday, the province’s top court has thrown out that ruling and ordered a new trial for the father’s allegations.

In a 133-page ruling, the court found that the rulings in both trials, family and civil, were influenced by unqualified expert witness testimony. In the family trial, the mother retained Dr. Claire Reeves. Counsel for the mother described Reeves to the judge as “an expert in the area of child sexual abuse.”

During the 2o12 family trial, Reeves claimed to be a licensed psychologist and an expert in child sexual abuse.

Today’s ruling noted that the universities that Reeves claimed to have received her degrees from were “diploma mills” and thus her testimony was not that of a qualified witness. Her experience with child sexual abuse boiled down to three points; she founded Mothers Against Sexual Abuse, she attended fundraising events with Hollywood stars and expressed public opposition to Michael Jackson.

The court judgement noted that since the 2015 civil case, which claimed that the province had shown “reckless disregard” for the safety of J.P.’s children, was based on much of the same evidence and decided by the same judge, it was also tainted by Reeve’s testimony.

In a statement post-judgement, J.P.’s lawyer Jack Hittrich said that his client was “shocked and completely disappointed” by today’s decision and that he will proceed with a leave application to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The ministry has yet to return a request for comment.

More to come.