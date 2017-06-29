Curling Club roof needs immediate replacement

“The water is leaking through - it’s going through the walls.”

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The Fort Rupert Curling Club roof is in need of replacement.

According to a recommendation from Port Hardy’s Parks and Recreation committee, the Fort Rupert Curling Club’s roof is rapidly deteriorating and needs to be replaced.

A motion was introduced at Port Hardy council on June 27 for the roof to be replaced immediately and a sole contract awarded to Nelson Roofing in the amount of $142,000.

A sole source contract means there is no attempt to obtain other bids and lower the price.

“We can’t wait another year,” said Coun. John Tidbury. “The water is leaking through – it’s going through the walls. If we left it another year it would cost us a lot more.”

Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick said the roof needs to be replaced in the summertime when the weather is favourable, adding “We have had continuous problems with it leaking and trying to patch it.”

Mayor Hank Bood voiced his thoughts over the cost of the repair contract. “What concerns me here is that it is a very big number. I totally agree that we have to replace that roof – what is questionable to me, is the sole source contract.”

Bood stated there is still around four months of favourable weather left, and he wondered why the time frame “is so tight that we can’t look for other sources of roofing?”

Council defeated the motion to award the contract to Nelson roofing, deciding to refer the motion back to staff to look at more options.

“It is still going to be a time sensitive award,” said McCarrick, suggesting councillors could vote on the motion via email before it is formally passed at the next council meeting.

“We are dealing with tax payers money here, and we need to get the best deal – that’s the bottom line,” said Coun. Dennis Dugas.