Curling club roof will cost at least an extra $50,000

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO The Fort Rupert Curling Club’s roof will need an extra $50,000 to repair.

The Fort Rupert Curling Club’s new roof could cost the District at least an extra $50,000, bringing the total amount to $180,600 on paper.

Director of Finance for the District of Port Hardy, Adrian Maas, released a staff report to council regarding the state of the curling club’s roof.

“Council recently approved roofing repairs at the curling club and a roofer was sought and then engaged to make the required repairs,” wrote Maas, who added “unfortunately when the roof was opened up some rot and carpenter ants were found in the structure. A professional engineer’s opinion was sought immediately as it was evident that a previous partial repair had been concealed and the structure could have been compromised. Rather than delay, the roofer was instructed to continue re-roofing other areas pending a recommendation from the engineer. It appears the damage was localized. Required repairs will likely cost somewhere in the magnitude of $50,000.”

Maas stated that in order to “prevent further loss and delay, the existing roofer was asked to employ his forces to make the required repairs at an additional cost,” adding council will need to amend the 2017-2021 Financial Plan to “provide funds sufficient to complete the repairs to the curling club roof structure.”

“This has caused some conversation in the office here,” said Mayor Hank Bood. “We had previously funded repairs for the curling club roof and then when the roof came off there were some nasty surprises in there.”

“It’s in the category of ‘you’ve opened it up, you have to fix it,’” said Maas. “And you don’t have much choice at this point.”

Maas added estimates are currently around an extra $50,000 to fully fix the roof.

“It’s most likely due to so many years of the roof needing to be replaced, at least 15 years ago,” said Director of Operational Services Abbas Farahbakhsh.

“Staff is right on top of this,” said Bood. “They are trying very hard to keep the expenses down, but you got to do what you got to do, and the choice here is either fix the roof or shut the curling club down — that’s the situation here.”

Bood added he is happy “with the amount of time staff has put in to making this roof repair as effective as possible,” and then asked for a motion to authorize the funds.

“Will the $50,000 be added on to the money already allocated?” asked Coun. Dennis Dugas.

Farahbakhsh confirmed it will be added on to the $130,600 already committed to the project.

“So in the end, we could theoretically be in the $200,000 range?” Dugas wondered.

“It’s a good possibility,” said Farahbakhsh.

“Where’s the money coming from?” said Dugas.

“The general capital reserve fund,” replied Maas.

Bood confirmed the district is “a little bit fortunate in that we have sold the seaplane base, so there’s a little extra funding there — it won’t affect our budget in the way that it might have.”

Coun. Fred Robertson had the last word before voting commenced, stating the district “needs to maintain what we have – it’s going to be expensive but I think ultimately we are making the right choice to keep the facility up and running in the community. It’s one of those things we need to honour our commitment to.”

Council agreed, and the motion for extra funding was approved.