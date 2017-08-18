District reports a successful tourist season

It’s been a successful season for tourism on the North Island according to the Regional District of Mount Waddington.

At this month’s RDMW Board meeting held on Aug. 15, most of the community representatives remarked on the success of the season.

“The success of our park on Malcolm Island has caused excessive lineups with the ferry,” said Malcolm Island Board Representative Heidi Soltau, adding “I’m not going to talk anymore because I have to get my car in the lineup in hopes of making the four o’clock ferry.”

She also noted that the Bere Point Campground is booked full for the month of August. “I just watch the campers go by my house on the way to Bere Point.”

The representative for Winter Harbour – Holberg, Cathy Denham, also reported a busy tourist season. “Last weekend at Cape Scott we had over 150 people camping at San Jo Bay – The parking lot was full, upper, lower, and down the road, and it was the same thing at Raft Cove,” said Denham, noting “I think people are adjusting their vacation plans from the fires and the smoke in the interior and coming to the island.”

Alert Bay Mayor Michael Berry said they’ve had “piles of tourists” on Cormorant Island, and have had many small to mid-size cruise ships stop. “Yesterday was the third stop and they dropped about 400 people. We’ve got three more visits to come, which is neat to see because people are selling stuff and playing music on the streets – it’s a good thing.”

Port Hardy Coun. John Tilbury remarked they have been “overwhelmed with tourists” before mentioning fellow councilor Pat Corbett-Labatt has been touring around the North Island herself.

“I’ve been a tourist in the North Island for the past two weeks, so I have had the fortune or misfortune to be in Sointula in the ferry line wait,” Corbett-Labatt laughed, adding “It’s pretty cool being a tourist in your own region.”