District to purchase new half ton truck

The District of Port Hardy will be purchasing a new half ton truck.

At their regular council meeting in August, a report from Abbas Farahbakhsh, Director of Operational Services, was received.

The report stated that the public works/maintenance crew consists of six crew members, and the nature of the work and projects assigned to the maintenance supervisor require a full size half ton truck, which will allow room for tolls, equipment and material for most jobs, as well as adequate load capacity.

Farahbakhsh recommended council authorize staff to amend the 2017 financial plan to accommodate for the purchase of a new half ton basic model truck, at a cost not exceeding $40,000.

The money for the truck would come from the Equipment Replacement Reserve.

Farahbakhsh stated the reserve has adequate funding for the purchase, and other forseeable purchases in the future.

Council agreed with the recommendation and passed the motion unanimously.