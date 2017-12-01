Drugs, cash, gun seized in Cowichan Bay bust

The 4500 block of Hillbank Road is off the Trans-Canada Highway just north of Koksilah Road. (Google Maps)

Two were arrested and one remains in custody following another police raid associated with an ongoing Cowichan drug trafficking investigation, this one on Nov. 29.

Police seized bulk quantities of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine in addition to “several items indicative of drug trafficking” as well as a handgun, a “significant” quantity of Canadian money, and various denominations of counterfeit U.S. and Canadian currency during the execution of a search warrant in the 4500 block of Hillbank Road in Cowichan Bay.

Darrin Robert Grouhel, 43, and Pandora Hunter, 20, were both arrested and charged with two counts of possession of heroin/fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing counterfeit money.

Grouhel’s first court appearance was Nov. 30 and afterward he was remanded into custody.

Hunter was released on a recognizance of bail. Both are set to appear in court again on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The impact of the bust will be felt throughout the Valley, according to RCMP.

“While the property that was searched was located in Cowichan Bay, we established the drugs were also being sold in the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan,” said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP spokesman Sgt. Chris Swain. “Regardless of the location on a map, we are continuing to take action on those trafficking drugs throughout the Cowichan Valley.”



