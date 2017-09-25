Finnish band fulfills dream of performing in Sointula

Humorous Finnish political rock band, Punatähdet, has fulfilled a dream 20 years in the making – to perform in Sointula and pay homage to the community’s Finnish utopian roots.

“We started our band in the mid-’90s in Finland then we read about Sointula. We were so fascinated we wrote several songs about Sointula which you will hear tonight,” said singer Jaakko Lyytinen, during the band’s performance at the Finnish Organizational Hall on Sept. 23.

Sointula the “place of harmony” was established as a community in the late 19th century when a colony of Finnish settlers, led by Finnish journalist Matti Kurikka, arrived with utopian dreams of building the perfect community.

“We will take you to a musical historical trip throughout Finnish history, throughout the world history, throughout the history of Sointula,” said Lyytinen.

Punatähdet, which means Red Stars in English, has been described as a “political parody band” and has many songs inspired by Sointula and Matti Kurrikka.