Fire ban still in place on the North Island

Although summer is winding down, Coastal Fire Centre’s fire ban is still in place.

“It’s exactly the same as its been all along except for a small area in the Central Coast Regional District and Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine,” said Coastal Fire Centre Information Assistant Dorthe Jakobsen.

Campfires, category 2 fires, and category 3 fires are prohibited.

A campfire ban has been in place in the coastal fire centre’s jurisdiction since July 5.

“We have no idea when it will be lifted,” said Jakobsen, adding “the weather has a lot to do with it and how many fires are burning and we are moving into a hot and dry trend in the next week.”

There is no ban in Haida Gawaii or the fog zone on Vancouver Island, which is a band of land two kilometres wide that runs from Owen Point near Port Renfrew to the district boundary of Port Hardy.

“Most of Vancouver Island is still in high to extreme danger rating,” said Jakobsen.

She added that the bottom line is “that people respect the ban, have fun, and to call us if you see anything.”

Coastal Fire Centre asks that the public continue to report violations of the fire ban by calling *5555 on cellphone, or 1-8000-663-5555.