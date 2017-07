Dragon Mountain and Narcosli Creek fires not growing yet

Fires continue to rage around Quesnel on Monday morning.

The Dragon Mountain fire remains at 1,500 hectares and the Narcosli Creek fire is at 100 hectares.

There is currently no evacuation alert in Quesnel. BC Wildfire Service and the Cariboo Regional District are expected to provide updates throughout the day