Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc. (Canadian Press photo)

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc to begin treatment for leukemia

The diagnosis came in April

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he will soon begin treatments for cancer.

LeBlanc says he plans to remain a cabinet minister and Liberal MP while undergoing treatments for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

He says the cancer was discovered after his family doctor detected an anomaly in his white cell blood count during his annual physical last spring.

The diagnosis came in April.

In a joint statement, oncologist Dr. Nicholas Finn says LeBlanc’s disease is the most common form of leukemia, which must be closely monitored but can be controlled.

Finn says LeBlanc will be able to schedule his treatments, which should wrap up next spring, in a way that will have “minimal impact on his work.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winds churn explosive California wildfires
Next story
Hope fades in finding vulnerable B.C. wildfire evacuee

Just Posted

BC Hockey makes full face protection mandatory at the Junior B level

Changes in effect across B.C. next season

Maximchuk artwork on display at Café Guido in Port Hardy

“I built a life which encompasses an extraordinary body of knowledge.”

Claire Trevena’s MLA Report: I must apologize to you

“I’m unfortunately no longer able draft a weekly report in order to keep you so up to date.”

Kids in Motion requests annual contribution from the town of Port McNeill

Will the Town of Port McNeill agree to make an annual contribution… Continue reading

Bantams have tough road trip

The North Island Bantam Eagles had a tough road trip on the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

Three B.C. hockey players shortlisted for Word Juniors

Hockey Canada invites Kelowna’s Dube, Foote and Lind to last step of evaluation process

B.C. barber among Canada’s 10 best

Brett Kelly from The Gentlemen’s Shop and Shave Parlour a top-10 finalist in national online vote

B.C. VIEWS: Untold stories of B.C. salmon farms

Indigenous people defend their jobs against constant protests

B.C. family reunited with long lost photos thanks to Facebook

Two hours and four degrees of separation later, strangers reunited with priceless images

Unusually large tip returned by honest B.C. restaurant

A Vernon mother is thrilled by one business owner’s honesty

B.C. hip hop artist signs with international label

Family, music and money — in that order. That’s the mantra of Rory MacLeod, aka NOX

Feds planning to push back delivery date for new fighter jets: sources

The Liberals had planned to buy 18 Super Hornets

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read