Florida sheriffs warn people not to shoot hurricane Irma

The event attracted 54,000 attendees on Facebook and sparked a Florida sheriff warning to not shoot at the hurricane. (Facebook)

Florida sheriffs are warning people not to shoot at hurricane Irma following almost a dozen Facebook events calling on the state’s residents to fire bullets, flamethrowers and beyblades at the storm.

The Pasco Sheriff’s department tweeted out the warning on Sunday evening.

“To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons [at] Irma. You won’t make it turn around and it will have very dangerous side affects,” the police tweet urged.

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

“YO SO THIS GOOFY ����LOOKING WINDY HEADASS NAMED IRMA SAID THEY PULLING UP ON US������, LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST ������” read one Facebook event description with 28,000 people said to have attended and another 54,000 marked as interested.

An event asking people to shoot flamethrowers at the hurricane explained its logic: “Shoot Flamethrowers at Hurricane Irma to unbalance the hot and cold air and disrupt the forces causing it to spin. Bet this will work. We must work together to rid this hurricane from earth.”

Another event, with 29,000 interested and 8,000 going, asked people to shoot “Kamehamehas” at the storm. However, a commented noted they were thwarted in their attempts: “Irma used instant transmission and teleported to the west coast and dodged our kamyhamyhas!”

A smaller event, with just over 100 going and interested, urged attendees to shoot beyblades at hurricane Irma.

