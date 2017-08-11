Former husband and wife get jail time in B.C. child bride case

Emily and Brandon Blackmore sentenced for taking a child to the U.S. to marry their religious leader

A B.C. couple has been sent to jail after they took a 13-year-old girl across the border into the U.S. to marry the now-imprisoned leader of their religious sect.

The sentencing came down on Friday at B.C. Supreme Court in Cranbrook.

Drama in the courtroom. Judge misspoke, said 7 years instead of 7 months. Big reaction from a gallery of Bountiful supporters. — Trevor Crawley (@tcrawls) August 11, 2017

Former husband and wife Brandon Blackmore and Emily Gail Blackmore were found guilty in February of taking a child under the age of 16 out of Canada for sexual purposes.

Emily Blackmore has been sentenced to seven months in jail and 18 months’ probation. Brandon Blackmore has been sentenced to a year behind bars, followed by 18 months’ probation.

