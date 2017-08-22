Fort Rupert Curling Club roof update

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The Fort Rupert Curling Club will be getting a new roof.

Port Hardy Council has agreed to have the Fort Rupert Curling Club’s roof replaced for a grand total of $130,600.00 (excluding taxes).

At the District’s council meeting Aug. 8, a staff report from Sean Mercer, Manager of Operations and Community Services for the District of Port Hardy, was submitted to council regarding which of the three companies’ bids should be chosen for the job.

“A request for quotation for the curling club roof replacement was issued in late June with a closing date of July 19, 2017,” wrote Mercer in his report. “The roof replacement will include the removal and disposal of the existing 13,200 square feet of roof materials.”

The District received three responses to the RFQ with the following bids (excluding taxes):

– Nelson Roofing & Sheet Metal LTD., Courtenay, BC, $142,500.00;

– Erikson Roofing LTD., Nanaimo, BC, $130,600.00; and

– Complete Roof Solutions, Campbell River, BC, $82,000.00.

Mercer recommended that council authorize the award for the Fort Rupert Curling Club roof replacement to Erikson Roofing LTD., with the funding for the project to be allocated from the General Capital Reserve Fund. He also recommended council should authorize staff to amend the 2017-2021 Financial Plan accordingly.

Coun. Fred Robertson asked why Complete Roof Solutions bid did not win, as it was the lowest bid.

“The really low bid was rejected because that company did not go to the mandatory site meeting,” said Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick. “The other one was taken because it was the low bid, and both companies pretty much are going to supply an identical product.”

In order for a companies’ bid to have been chosen, there was a stipulation set out that all bidders attend a mandatory site meeting on July 12.

Of the three bidders, only the first two attended the mandatory site meeting, which excluded Complete Roof Solutions from allowing their bid to be accepted.

“I just want to make one comment to say thank you for going to look at a second company, because we all thought Nelson was the only one who could do it, and that’s saving the town a lot of money,” said Coun. Pat Corbett-Labatt.

“Is there a time frame for the project?” asked Robertson.

“The work must be completed by Sept. 30,” confirmed McCarrick.

Council approved the motion.