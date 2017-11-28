Helicopter parts stolen out of a vehicle were returned

Roughly $100,000 dollars worth of helicopter parts stolen out of a vehicle in Port Hardy have been found.

The theft occurred on Nov. 10 in the 6500 block of Hardy Bay Road. Officials said the stolen pieces were highly recognizable to and specific to a certain helicopter.

“On November 27, 2017, the Port Hardy RCMP were notified by Stryker Electronics Ltd. in Port Hardy that an anonymous male had turned in some found electronics – the finder thought they might belong to their business,” said Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen via a Nov. 28 press release.

“The staff at Stryker Electronics contacted police as the electronics did not belong to them and they suspected that they were the stolen helicopter parts reported on earlier through the media,” said Olsen.

RELATED: $100,000 worth of Helicopter parts stolen in Port Hardy

The items had apparently been located in an area along Hardy Bay Road near Stryker Electronics Ltd. and not far from the Quarterdeck Inn where the theft from the vehicle occurred on Nov. 10.

Police verified that the recovered electronics were, in fact, the stolen Helicopter parts they had been searching for and all the stolen helicopter parts have been accounted for.

“The Port Hardy RCMP would like to thank the public and Stryker Electronics Ltd. for assisting in locating the stolen items,” said Olsen, adding “Police would also like to identify and speak to the male who located the stolen items to thank him and determine the exact location as to where he located the items to help further their investigation.”

RCMP are also reporting that theft from vehicles continues to be a problem in the community.

“The whole community is at risk as thieves have targeted vehicles throughout the Port Hardy area,” said Olsen, adding that “Police are encouraging vehicle owners to report any and all thefts, no matter how small or insignificant as a number of potential suspects have been identified through investigation or late night Street Checks.”

The Port Hardy RCMP said they have come across suspicious individuals in possession of items believed to have been stolen from vehicles and can lay charges if theft victims can be identified.

“Police checked three males in the area of the Chancellor Heights Trailer Park and Highland Drive at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Nov 28 and noted the males were nervous and in possession of various items they say they had borrowed from a friend,” he said.

Olsen’s press release noted that the police had no evidence to suggest that the items were stolen property but the RCMP member did make note of the items and recorded a description in case any thefts from vehicles were subsequently reported.

“The member did seize some firearm ammunition from one of the males and is investigating the matter further,” said Olsen, adding “If you are missing any items from your vehicle please report it to the Port Hardy RCMP and provide a list of the missing items.”

Olsen also noted that “Police would like to remind vehicle owners to safeguard their valuables by either removing them from your vehicle or storing them out of sight within the vehicle in addition to locking the vehicle.”