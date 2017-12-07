A boat arrives in Bamfield, a Vancouver Island community accessible by only logging road, boat or air. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

High-speed internet coming to Bamfield, site of major marine sciences lab

Province invests $100,000 into connectivity for the small Island community

The rural Vancouver Island community of Bamfield is catching up to the rest of the province as the B.C. government invests $100,000 in faster internet.

Local company Community Wireless Networks will use the money toward a $600,000 project to build a high-speed fibre optic network.

“The improved connectivity will bring economic benefits to the area, while also improving access to critical services,” company owner Eric Geall.

Home of the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre, the village on the outermost reaches of the Alberni Inlet in central Vancouver Island.

The community, which is one of the last on the island without cell phone service, is only accessible by float plane, by boat or by driving down an 80-kilometre forest service road.

