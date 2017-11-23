TIMI GIDAL PHOTO The eagle was sent to MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre

Hikers attempt to rescue distressed eagle

The eagle was sent to MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre

A few hikers were hiking Ledge Point in Port McNeill when they stumbled upon an injured eagle and attempted to save its life.

“The dogs discovered it first,” said Pete Rice, who was out hiking with the North Island Hiking Club on Sunday, Nov. 21 when he found the eagle. “It, didn’t have any obvious injuries, but it couldn’t fly and it had low energy levels and was shaking,” said Rice.

He said it was a full-grown eagle, and although he couldn’t see what was wrong with it, he thought it needed some help. Rice said he wrapped the eagle in his rain jacket to move it and place it on a high stump so the ground animals couldn’t get to it.

“After we finished the hike I came back to check on it and it was still in the same spot,” said Rice, adding “So I brought him down to my truck and phoned the vet clinic.”

This wasn’t a strange situation for Rice, as this is actually the third eagle he’s rescued. “I’m a fishing guide and I do wildlife tours so I am around animals all the time,” said Rice, who owns a business called Wahpeeto Creek Wildlife Consulting. “Just last month I rescued a cow elk that was trapped in mud in the interior,” he added.

Rice said a veterinarian came out to look at the eagle and agreed it was in distress and discussed contacting MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre.

“We contact MARS and they arranged pick up for the eagle Monday Morning,” said Dr. Melissa Knowles of the North Island Veterinary Hospital. “They did X-rays on the eagle and found a metallic object either in its stomach or crop,” said Knowles, adding, “they could also see signs of pneumonia, which they suspect was from being submerged in sea water for a lengthy period of time.”

Knowles said that unfortunately the eagle wasn’t able to survive its injuries and died Wednesday night.

Rice advised hikers who come across a distressed eagle to immediately contact someone who is experienced with wildlife like the North Island Veterinary Hospital or MARS, whose Wildlife Rescue Centre’s Emergency line is (250) 897-2257.

 

JANET DORWARD PHOTO Hikers from the North Island Hiking Club found the eagle on Nov. 21

Previous story
Western Forest Products under fire for train closure
Next story
RCMP investigate retaliation against accused B.C. animal abusers

Just Posted

Western Forest Products under fire for train closure

WFP delegates addressed the train closure to the RDMW

$353,925 budgeted for new skatepark in Port Hardy, pending successful grant funding, says Chief Administrative Officer

The plans for the skatepark came up at a recent Parks and Recreation Committee meeting.

Hikers attempt to rescue distressed eagle

The eagle was sent to MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre

Seniors Tour Remembrance Day exhibit

The Hardy Bay Seniors Society received a special tour of the museum

Forensic Nurse Examiners in Port Hardy offer specialized support after sexual assault or relationship violence

Hospital staff who are part of the FNE program are nurses first and foremost.

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Nanaimo judge won’t let arsonist have a cigarette lighter

Martin Arthur Taylor previously pleaded guilty to February 2016 arson incident in Nanaimo

RCMP investigate retaliation against accused B.C. animal abusers

Potential charges pending

Indigenous First Nations Protests Against Fish Farms Might Not Be Unanimous

This is just to say that we can’t simply assume all First Nations are against it.

BC Ferries vehicle traffic last summer was best ever

CEO says positive results reduce future pressure on fares

Dead rats on doorstep greets Summerland mayor

Two rodents have been delivered to Peter Waterman’s doorstep

False killer whale ‘Chester’ dies at Vancouver Aquarium

He was found stranded near Tofino in July 2014 and only had a 10 per cent chance of making it at the time

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Christmas Kettle Campaign

“We want to help and we can’t do it without your support.”

Most Read