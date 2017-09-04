Hot weather alert for the Island Monday

Temperatures expected to be even hotter than Sunday

Temperatures are expected to be one or two degrees hotter today than Sunday.

A hot weather alert is in effect today for Greater Victoria, Inland and East Vancouver Island, over what has been an unusually hot long weekend.

It’s so hot, temperature records might be broken today, depending on whether wildfire smoke blocks out some of the sunlight and lowers daytime highs.

RELATED: Hot and dry weekend concerns BC Wildfire crews

Temperatures are expected to be one or two degrees higher than yesterday, which peaked above 30 degrees over inland areas Sunday. The air will become increasingly stagnant as an unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure builds over much of the province Monday and Tuesday.

Environment Canada expects the hot weather to continue at least until Wednesday.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com