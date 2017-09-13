Increase in B.C. incomes falls short of inflation rate

Despite an overall rise in incomes, escalating inflation means that on average British Columbians are making less now than they were a decade ago.

Statistics Canada data released Tuesday morning shows that while incomes increased by 12.2 per cent between 2005 and 2015, inflation grew by 18.9 per cent.

The figures place B.C. seventh in Canada and above the national rate of 10.8 per cent. The agency reported that the median income in B.C. was $69,995, compared to $70,336 Canada-wide.

Increases to median income varied wildly throughout the province. Dawson Creek saw a 31.6 per cent increase, while Quesnel, Port Alberni and Powell River saw increases of less than two per cent. Vancouver saw a rise of 11.2 per cent.

Just over 15 per cent of B.C. residents remain under the low-income cutoff, a number that has barely changed in the past decade. Youth under 25 are the most likely to be in low-income families; from 18 per cent for kids up to four years old to 18.6 per cent for ages 15-19 and 19.8 per cent for those aged 20 to 24.

At 20.3 per cent, Port Alberni had the highest number of low-income earners. The greater Vancouver area sits at 16.5 per cent and Fort. St. John comes in the lowest with 7.3 per cent.

Lone parent families with kids were much more likely to be poor than two parent families with kids. A single parent with three or more kids was 3.5 times more likely to live below the low income cutoff than a family with three or more kids but two parents. In general, 40.3 per cent of single-parent families were low income, compared to just 11.9 per cent of two parent families.

In comparison, 32.1 per cent of people living alone were below the low income cutoff.

% of low income kids shrank, but % of low income seniors is growing. Low income by age:#census2016 pic.twitter.com/CKOHFxAgDS — Kat (@katslepian) September 13, 2017

More to come.