Premier John Horgan with Kelowna West NDP candidate Shelley Cook at Sunday’s nomination meeting where Cook was acclaimed as the party’s candidate in the upcoming byelection. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Kelowna West voters to head to the polls in early February

Premier John Horgan says while no date yet, he will call the byelection in early January.

B.C. Premier John Horgan is finally ready call the byelection in Kelowna West.

Following the official nomination of Shelley Cook, the NDP’s candidate in the riding on Sunday, Horgan told reporters he will call by byelection in early January, and Kelowna West voters will head to the polls in early February.

He said he wants the winner in the legislature when the NDP government brings down its budget the third week of February.

Horgan has until early February to call the vote, which would be followed by a 28-day campaign.

The seat became vacant Aug. 4 when former Liberal premier Christy Clark quit politics after the NDP and the B.C. Greens teamed up to defeat her minority government following last May’s provincial election. In that election, the Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens three.

The current numbers in the B.C. Legislature are 41 seats each for the NDP and the Liberals, three for the B.C. Greens and one independent—speaker Daryl Plecas, a former B.C. Liberal. Kelowna West remains vacant.

The Liberals are currently in the midst of leadership contest to replace Clark, with six candidates vying for the job. They debated each other Saturday in Kelowna.

In the upcoming byelection, Cook will run against the riding’s former Liberal MLA Ben Stewart and a Green candidate who will be named Monday.

Horgan said he did not ask Green Party leader Andrew Weaver to refrain from fielding a candidate in Kelowna West to give Cook a better chance of winning. He said he is confident Cook can win despite the riding’s long history of electing first Social Credit MLAs and then B.C. Liberal MLAs.

“I think voters here are tired of the Liberals treating this riding like a commodity, to be traded,” said Horgan, noting with the upcoming byelection there will have been four elections in Kelowna West in the last four years—two provincial elections and two byelections.

In 2013, Stewart stepped down after being re-elected in Kelowna West to allow Clark to run. She easily won the byelection and in May was re-elected with 59.6 per cent of the vote over Cook, who finished second and and Green Party candidate Robert Mellalieu.

Horgan said he plans to return to the riding often between now and the byelection to campaign for Cook.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Families of B.C. couple whose plane went missing not giving up

Just Posted

Neucel recalls 25 workers for Dec. 10 start date for maintenance work

“Neucel is actively engaged in discussions with potential investors…”

Volunteers offer support for those needing end-of-life care

NICCCS graduates provide palliative care and bereavement services

Brent Borg Officially Appointed Fire Chief by Mayor and Council

“We have a young fella here that’s got a brand new job, and it’s a big one.”

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

The B.C. woman killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria

Editorial: A sad day for journalism

You don’t know what you got till it’s gone

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Kelowna West voters to head to the polls in early February

Premier John Horgan says while no date yet, he will call the byelection in early January.

Families of B.C. couple whose plane went missing not giving up

Six members of Ashley Bourgeault’s and Dominic Neron’s families have travelled to Revelstoke

‘Coco’ tops box office for second straight week with $26.1M

The film has already racked up a global gross of $280 million

VIDEO: First of three supermoons lights up the night sky Sunday

The moon will be only 492 kilometres further away than its closest orbit to the sun

‘I fell asleep’ admits second mate in 100,000 litre fuel spill off B.C.’s coast

Nathan E. Stewart ran aground near Bella Bella in 2016

VIDEO: Weaver makes predictions on Site C and Kinder Morgan

Town Hall with Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party

Langley Christian Lightning strike down Abbotsford Christian Knights

Langley Christian caps off season with another BC high school boys volleyball banner

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read