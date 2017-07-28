Legion gives life membership

Paul Grier (right) was presented with the award at the Legion’s July meeting.

At the July meeting of the Royal Canadian Legion in Port Hardy, Paul Grier was presented a life membership by membership chairman Don Ford.

Grier has been a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for the last 20 years.

“It’s kind of like an elite membership,” explained Ford. “There are hundreds of examples of the small things he does for the Legion – he has served a lot of offices and it’s well deserved for him.”

Life memberships are given to honour distinguished members of the Royal Canadian Legion. Grier will be excluded from paying membership fees and will receive a special plaque to mark the occasion.

Ford noted he was happy to present the award, and Grier had the full support of all legion members in the branch.

“It’s a nice recognition and I’m honoured – it feels good to be recognized for what I’ve done,” said Grier, adding “I am just one of the many people who contribute to the Legion.”

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #237 in Port Hardy is open to anyone in the community including non-members.

“The good work we do in the community feels good,” said Grier, who added they “are always looking for new members.”