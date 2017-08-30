Library celebrates summer readers

Over 100 children in Port McNeill have spent their summer reading.

The Port McNeill Library had 145 children participate in its summer reading club, and to celebrate they hosted a “wind up party” featuring cup cakes, prizes, a scavenger hunt, and story time with Mother Goose on the literacy bus.

“What we are doing is celebrating their reading, because with summer reading club they had to read a little bit every single day,” said Aileen Selbee, Vancouver Island Regional Library Community Support Technician.

“The summer reading club is really good because it helps bridge the gap over the summer and keep their skill level up.”

38 of the participating children completed their reading records, which means they recorded that they’ve read or been read to each day over the summer. “We read mostly children’s books, but we read chapter books as well,” said parent Amy Von Schilling. Her daughter, six-year-old Sophia Von Schilling, was one of three girls who completed four reading records, even though she is still learning to read.

“I like all the superhero books and Zombilina,” said Sophia, adding “and the real long one that took us a few days.”

The children who completed reading records were presented with special medals to mark their achievements.

“There is a lot of kids here tonight – more than we have ever had!” said Roberta Day, Circulation Supervisor for the Port McNeill Branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library, adding “a lot of kids came every week. I think we had a lot of fun at the reading club this summer!”

Jay Dixon, Principal of North Island Secondary School who is also a trustee for the Vancouver Island Regional Library Board, presented the children with their prizes and medals. “I keep telling them we need a bigger library with more books – maybe someday we’ll get that,” he noted, before telling the excited children, “I know why Roberta doesn’t give you the cupcakes at the beginning!”

The fun was not just exclusive to Port McNeill either, as each branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library in the Mount Waddington Region held a “wind up party” to celebrate the readers who participated in the club.

“This is a big celebration because they’ve worked hard at it and they’ve had a lot of fun in the meantime too,” added Selbee.