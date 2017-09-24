LIVE: MP Dianne Watts announces bid for BC Liberal Leadership

South-Surrey White Rock MP Dianne Watts is scheduled make what she’s calling an ‘important announcement’ in Surrey Saturday afternoon.
The former Surrey mayor is expected to announce a run for leadership of the BC Liberals.
More to come.
