More than 4,000 anti-racism demonstrators have gathered outside Vancouver City Hall Saturday. Image Credit: Ashley Wadhwani.

LIVE: Thousands gather for anti-racism rally in Vancouver

Anti-racism protesters have taken over the streets of Vancouver

More than 4,000 anti-racism demonstrators have gathered outside Vancouver City Hall Saturday.

The thousands of people are here as part of a Rally Against Racism, in anticipation of an afternoon anti-Islam rally.

That protest set for 2 p.m. was organized by the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam’s Canadian chapter (WCAI Canada), as well as the Cultural Action Party of Canada (CAP), and was expected to include members from the Soldiers of Odin.

The rallies come one week after racially motivated protests in Charlottesville, Va, turned deadly, leading to the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

 

More than 4,000 anti-racism demonstrators have gathered outside Vancouver City Hall Saturday. Image Credit: Ashley Wadhwani.

Most Read