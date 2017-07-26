Luxury ‘floating city’ passes by Port Hardy

Residents own their cabins and have the option to live on the ship year round.

A luxury residence-at-sea passed by Port Hardy on its continual trip around the world.

The ship, which is actually named ‘The World’, is not your average cruise ship. In-fact, it’s not a cruise ship at all.

It’s the world’s largest private residential ship, which means instead of paying for passage and renting a cabin, residents own their cabins and have the option to live on the ship year round. The ship has 165 apartments on board, ranging in price from $3 million for a studio to $15 million for a three bedroom.

The World features a full sized tennis court, swimming pool, a 7,000 square foot spa and fitness centre, and a 12,000 bottled wine collection. “Owning a residence is like having a home on land, but with new scenery outside your window every morning. You wake up to new destinations as you sip your morning coffee on the veranda,” reads a statement on The World’s website.

The World is currently traveling up the West Coast on route to Alaska, and it passed the North Island on July 17.

The residents have an elected board of directors and collectively vote on future expeditions and destinations. They will be traveling to Mexico and Central America in the fall and winter.