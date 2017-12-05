For web

Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Kamloops RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly drove dangerously, fled from police and rammed a RCMP cruiser.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says Joshua Real Charles Foucault, 30, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police, assault with a motor vehicle and breach of probation.

Shelkie explains that on Nov. 22, a police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near Heffley Creek on the Yellowhead Highway.

“The driver refused to stop and drove recklessly before driving into the passenger side of a police car. The vehicle then sped away,” says Shelkie. “Later that day police were able to identify the vehicle and the driver. The next day the vehicle was recovered unoccupied near Barriere”.

Related: BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

She adds that Foucault was arrested without incident in Barriere on Dec. 4.

Related: Driver allegedly sideswipes police car near Kamloops

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberal MP accuses Tory MP of ‘humiliating’ comments, sexual in nature

Just Posted

Neucel recalls 25 workers for Dec. 10 start date for maintenance work

“Neucel is actively engaged in discussions with potential investors…”

Volunteers offer support for those needing end-of-life care

NICCCS graduates provide palliative care and bereavement services

Brent Borg Officially Appointed Fire Chief by Mayor and Council

“We have a young fella here that’s got a brand new job, and it’s a big one.”

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

The B.C. woman killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria

Editorial: A sad day for journalism

You don’t know what you got till it’s gone

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Alberta man convicted in Creep Catcher incident

An Alberta man was convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting

Liberal MP accuses Tory MP of ‘humiliating’ comments, sexual in nature

Sherry Romanado levelled the accusation against Manitoba MP James Bezan on Monday

Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ tape is real

The recording of the lewd conversation between Bush and Trump emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign

Canada’s softwood lumber exports to U.S. down

Softwood exports to U.S. down but it’s not causing big financial pinch

‘House of Cards’ to resume minus star Kevin Spacey

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained

Trudeau says trade with China an answer to rising populism

The prime minister remained hopeful that Canada and China could forge ahead with a full-fledged trade deal

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read