Missing plane search focuses over Revelstoke reservoir

Weather is hampering the search for a missing plane that took off from Penticton, Saturday

The search for a plane that went missing near Revelstoke continues into its sixth day.

Dominic Neron, 28 with his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, of Edmonton, departed in a single-engine Mooney airplane at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, from Penticton en route to Edmonton.

RELATED: Search continues for missing plane

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) is leading the search about 18 kilometres outside Revelstoke.

According to the JRCC, two Buffalo aircrafts are focusing above the Revelstoke reservoir.

Weather is a factor in the search as Environment Canada is calling for rain in the region and a snow level of 700 metres lowering to the valley bottom by the evening. About 5 cm of snow is expected throughout the day.

The Penticton RCMP is continuing to assist the investigation and are supporting the JRCC with their search.

RCMP is asking that anyone with information regarding this matter contact their local police.

