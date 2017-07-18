More than 50 ICBC wildfire claims filed

Cows in the burnt forest along Highway 20 west of Williams Lake. (Scott Olesiuk)

Just over 50 people have submitted ICBC claims on wildfire related car damage, with the number expected to grow.

According to ICBC spokesperson Joanna Linsangan, anyone whose car has been damaged as a result of escaping wildfires along a forest service road will not have to pay their deductible.

“Say Hwy. 97 is closed and you can’t use that as your evacuation route so you use a service road,” said Linsangan, “and your vehicle receives any kind of damage because you’ve travelled on this non-traditional road, you can file a claim and we will waive your deductive.”

Anyone with comprehensive or specified perils – a more specific version of comprehensive that protects against fires, earthquakes, explosions, weather and theft – will be covered against wildfire related damage. Claims are not waived for this.

