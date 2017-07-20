More than 50 illegal fires reported in two days: Coastal Fire Centre

As fire crews continue to battle 140 wildfires in the southern and central interior, dozens of people on the coast continue to disregard fire prohibitions.

Between July 15 and 17, more than 50 illegal campfires in the Coastal Fire Centre region were reported to the BC Wildfire Services, according to a news release.

RELATED: CRD announces 41 homes lost to date in the Cariboo

That includes the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, sea-to-sky area and the Sunshine Coast.

In response, enforcement is being stepped up through increased patrols by the Conservation Officer Service and the Compliance and Enforcement Branch.

RELATED: Wildfire threat eases, light rain expected Thursday

Under current fire prohibitions, the ban includes:

Campfires.

Category 2 open fires.

Category 3 open fires.

The use of tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description.

Fires burning woody debris in outdoor stoves.

The use of binary exploding targets.

The prohibition does not ban cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

The fine for ignoring a fire ban is $1,150. If convicted in court, an additional fine can be up to $100,000 and a sentence of one year in jail.

If the fire causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be subject to a penalty of up to $100,000 and ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.