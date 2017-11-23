Mount Washington opening one week early

Mount Washington is gearing up to have a preview weekend Dec. 1 to 3.

Heavy November snowfall has hit Mount Washington, and the resort will open a week earlier than planned.

The Eagle Express will spin for a preview weekend Friday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec 3.

Mount Washington has experienced cold temperatures and back-to-back storms this November. The resort has received a total snowfall of more than two metres to-date for the 17.18 winter season.

“We have been closely monitoring the weather patterns,” says Peter Gibson, general manager of Mount Washington.

“The resort has experienced significant early-season accumulation. Although we had a high freezing level for a couple of days this week, it was followed closely by a temperature drop. This combination is perfect for creating a solid snow base which is currently measured at over one metre in the alpine.”

Under similar conditions across western British Columbia, many mainland resorts were able to open early.

“When our live webcams broadcast the first snowstorm, we are lobbied by passionate skiers and snowboarders to get the lifts spinning.” says the resort’s marketing manager, Sheila Rivers. “There is nothing like the excitement of the first few storms. It has been five years since the resort had been able to open early and we are excited to start winter operations Dec. 1.”

Rivers also states the resort’s website has experienced a considerable surge in preseason visitors over previous years.

Mount Washington is welcoming all season passholders (Gold, Alpine, Midweek, Nordic, Graduate, and Rookie) to ride the lift with their pass for the preview weekend. For day ticket users, lift tickets will be available for purchase at the resort at reduced rates with adults skiing for $67 per day. 6ix Pak discounted lift ticket booklets are also available at early bird rates until Dec. 3.

Mount Washington will be open for full winter operation beginning Friday, Dec. 8.