Tools of the counterfeiting trade were among the many items found by local Mounties when they executed a search warrant in Maple Bay Thursday. (Submitted)

Mounties dismantle counterfeiters ring with raid in Maple Bay Thursday

Counterfeiting paraphernalia found along with firearms, stolen property as police swept in Nov. 23

The Cowichan Valley has moved into big time crime as local Mounties helped take down a counterfeit money ring Thursday.

“Stolen property from other jurisdictions and firearms were also seized as part of the investigation. Currency that was being produced was of multiple denominations, and from both Canada and the U.S. North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is working with The United States Secret Service in relation to U.S. counterfeit currency,” said Sgt. Chris Swain.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say they executed a search warrant at a house in Maple Bay on Nov. 23, as part of a larger investigation into the making of counterfeit currency, which led to the arrest of Jay Vulcan, 41.

“As part of a larger investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the residence in the 1200 block of Bazett Road in Maple Bay last night,” Sgt. Chris Swain said Thursday. ” A large quantity of evidence was seized, including printers and scanners, printed money, and other items used to produce currency.”

It all started earlier in the week but police were quick to get onto it.

“Vulcan was arrested Nov. 20, at a store in North Cowichan, attempting to return items purchased with counterfeit money. He was also found to have purchased items at another store nearby with counterfeit money as well,” Swain said.

Vulcan was in court in Duncan Thursday.

“In total, Mr. Vulcan faced five new charges this week that were counterfeiting related, prior to the execution of the search warrant. Mr. Vulcan is already facing multiple counterfeiting related charges that are currently before the courts or still being investigated, as well as the new charges,” Swain continued.

The RCMP are hopeful that there’s more to come from this raid.

“The search warrant that was executed at his residence and the seizure of evidence may also lead to new charges, and strengthen existing cases. Other people were arrested inside the residence and are also facing charges and under investigation. In the last several months, Cowichan Valley businesses have seen a dramatic increase in the receipt of counterfeit currency. Hopefully the work put into this case, the seizure of evidence and the charges laid will put a severe dent in this criminal enterprise,” Sgt. Swain concluded.

