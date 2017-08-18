Mysterious single motor vehicle incident at the Hardy Bay Road turnoff

There were footprints located in the mud nearby, indicating somebody walked away from the scene.”

A mysterious single motor vehicle collision at the Hardy Bay Road turnoff has the Port Hardy RCMP hunting for answers.

On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 17, RCMP members “were called to an overturned vehicle in the ditch,” said Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen, who confirmed the vehicle was located in a very swampy area.

Upon arrival, the RCMP found the vehicle to be unoccupied, “and it was cold to the touch so it had been there for awhile,” said Olsen, adding the vehicle was originally spotted by two hikers from a nearby trail, as the vehicle was not visible at all from the road.

“There were footprints located in the mud nearby, indicating somebody walked away from the scene,” Olsen confirmed. “Police have been trying to contact the registered owner of the vehicle to determine who was driving and if there were any injuries.”

The RCMP have checked with the local ambulance and hospital, but were informed that neither organization had dealt with any accident victims.

“The matter is still under investigation to determine who was driving and how the collision occurred,” said Olsen.