NDP government to introduce first budget update Sept. 11

It will be the new B.C.’s government’s first budget update

NDP finance critic Carole James, shown in the legislature with leader John Horgan last year. (Chad Hipolito/CP)

British Columbia’s New Democrat government will present its first financial plan on Sept. 11.

The update to the provincial budget that Finance Minister Carole James presents to the legislature will be first by Premier John Horgan’s minority government, which took power after the Liberals were defeated in a confidence vote two months ago.

Last week, James released the province’s 2016-17 public accounts, which showed the government ended the year with a surplus of $2.7 billion.

She said the budget update will include spending for education.

The NDP is planning to present its first full budget in February.

