NORTH ISLAND GAZETTE FILE PHOTO Neucel Specialty Cellulose has recalled 25 workers for a Dec. 10 start date.

Neucel recalls 25 workers for Dec. 10 start date for maintenance work

“Neucel is actively engaged in discussions with potential investors…”

According to a letter from Neucel Specialty Cellulose’s Vice President Human Resources, Warren Beatty, the Port Alice pulp mill has recalled 25 workers for a Dec. 10 start date.

The recall notice gave the employees until Nov. 24 to decide whether or not they would be returning to work.

If the recalled Neucel workers do not show up for work on Dec. 10, they will have been deemed to have abandoned their employment, “and your employment with Neucel will end, unless there is a bonafide reason for your failure to report,” wrote Beatty, adding, “Other employment is not considered a bonafide reason.”

The letter also stated that “As shared in our recent ‘Market Curtailment – October 2017 – Update’ Neucel is actively engaged in discussions with potential investors to restart operations at the Port Alice Mill. While we are not in a position to end the production curtailment at this time, we are recalling certain employees to perform maintenance to preserve the mill’s assets, to do winterization, and to prepare for a site visit from potential investors and the external engineering study… Work is currently estimated to be scheduled across a four month period, with the possibility of extended or expanded work based on the progress of negotiations with investors.”

Beatty declined to comment on the letter.

