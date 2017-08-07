New marketing Strategy to focus on attracting workers to the North Island

ICET has donated $30,000 dollars towards the campaign.

The Mount Waddington Region will soon market itself to attract skilled workers to live and work in the district.

The Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) has donated $30,000 dollars towards the campaign, and the project is actually a part of an economic initiative.

“The larger initiative is about developing the skilled workers within the region for forestry,” said ICET CEO Line Robert. “The older workers are retiring and there is a crucial need for workers in this region and strangely enough there are jobs available but we aren’t seeing those filled.”

“There’s broad community support for this project including First Nations, industry, and education,” said Andrew Hory, Chair, Regional District of Mount Waddington, in a press release dated June 26.

“This collaborative approach gives us confidence that we’re going to find the creative solutions we need to be successful.”

The region-wide initiative originally started in 2015 via community consultation.

The strategy includes eight formal partners including the Regional District of Mount Waddington, the Town of Port McNeill, Community Futures Mount Waddington, Western Forest Products, Woss Residents Association, School District 85, North Island College, Strategic Natural Resource Consultants, and the North Vancouver Island Aboriginal Training Society.

The project is currently underway with completion anticipated by January 2018.