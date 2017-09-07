No Terry Fox Run will take place in Port Hardy

Port Hardy will not have a Terry Fox Run this year, as no one volunteered to organize the event.

The 37th annual Terry Fox Run will not take place this year in Port Hardy.

Although Port Hardy has been hosting a Terry Fox Run since 1985, this year’s run will not take place as no one volunteered to organize the event.

“No one stepped up so we will be without an event this year – to see no one come forward in this community is disheartening,” said Donna White, Provincial Director of The Terry Fox Foundation, BC & Yukon.

“I think it’s sad not to be able to have the representation this year, especially since we are celebrating Canada’s 150th and what’s more Canadian than a Terry Fox run?” said White.

The only Terry Fox Run on the North Island will be happening in Woss, which will be the first Terry Fox Run to take place in the community in almost a decade.

“I think the last one was eight years ago,” said Dana Stachan, Terry Fox Run organizer for Woss. Stachan grew up in Woss, but had moved away for a few years and now that she is back living there, she decided she wanted to get involved.

“I remember doing it when I was a kid and I know a few people who have passed away from cancer or had cancer so I just wanted to do something,” she explained.

This year will be Stachan’s first time organizing a Terry Fox Run. She said they have a few people involved and have also invited a few more people from Port McNeill.

The Terry Fox Run takes place on Sunday, September 17th throughout the country in honour of Terry Fox, who in 1980 ran across the country for 143 days straight to help raise awareness for cancer research and funding.

Although Woss is the only officially registered event in the area, Christina MacDonald, Acting Director of Instruction for School District 85, said schools can individually make the choice to participate in a run on that day.

“We definitely have schools that participate in the district,” she added.

The Woss’ Terry Fox Run will also take place on September 17th with registration beginning at 10:00 am at the Woss Recreation Hall.

“There is still an opportunity for people to come forward for next year and it’s never to early to get a committee together or to early to reach out to us,” said White, adding “we will want to make sure that Terry’s dream lives on in the communities that people call home.”

Terry ran for 5,373 kilometers before his run was cut short when his cancer spread to his lungs while he was in Ontario. He died the following June at age 22, and the first Terry Fox Run was held that September to continue his legacy.

The run has raised more than $750 million dollars world wide. Those interested in supporting the run can either can bring a donation with them to the run in Woss or click here to donate to the event.